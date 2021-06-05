NBA Playoffs: Hawks Give Update on Cam Reddish Before 76ers Series

The Atlanta Hawks have given an update on Cam Reddish.

The Atlanta Hawks will begin their series in Philadelphia against the 76ers on Sunday afternoon, and the team has given an update on Cam Reddish in advance of the series.

The Tweet from the Hawks can be seen below.

Reddish has not played in a game for the Hawks since February 23.

The 76ers are 2.5 point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1, according to FanDuel.

