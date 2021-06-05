NBA Playoffs: Hawks' Kris Dunn Status Against 76ers

Kris Dunn will be OUT for Game 1 against the 76ers.

The Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers will face off on Sunday afternoon for their Game 1 matchup of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, and the Hawks will be without one of their bench players.

Hawks point guard Kris Dunn is out for Game 1, and his status can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The 76ers are 2.5 point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball