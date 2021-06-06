NBA Playoffs: Hawks' Trae Young and John Collins Connect on Alley-Oop Against 76ers

Trae Young and John Collins had a beautiful play against the 76ers.

During Game 1 between the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia on Sunday, it's been all Hawks.

Trae Young and John Collins connected for a beautiful alley-oop in the first half on Sunday, and the highlight can be seen below from the Hawks' official Twitter account.

The Philadelphia 76ers were 4-point home favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

