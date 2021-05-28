NBA Playoffs: Heat Fans Hilarious Reaction to Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo's Free Throws

The Heat fans in Miami were counting down the timer while Giannis Antetokounmpo shot his free throws.

The Bucks are currently crushing the Miami Heat in the fourth quarter and will take a 3-0 series lead over the Heat.

During the game, Heat fans did have a little fun with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, counting down while he shoots free throws (he shoots them very slow).

The video can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 1.5-point favorites on Thursday for Game 3 in Miami against the Heat, according to FanDuel.

