NBA Playoffs: Heat Fans Hilarious Reaction to Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo's Free Throws
The Heat fans in Miami were counting down the timer while Giannis Antetokounmpo shot his free throws.
The Bucks are currently crushing the Miami Heat in the fourth quarter and will take a 3-0 series lead over the Heat.
During the game, Heat fans did have a little fun with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, counting down while he shoots free throws (he shoots them very slow).
The video can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.
The Milwaukee Bucks were 1.5-point favorites on Thursday for Game 3 in Miami against the Heat, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season last week in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.
- JAYSON TATUM WILL RETURN FOR GAME 3: Celtics' All-Star Jayson Tatum exited Game 2 on Tuesday evening against the Brooklyn Nets with an eye injury. The Celtics lost the game 130-108 and are trailing in the series 2-0 as they head back to Boston for Games 3 and 4. Tatum, however, will return for Game 3. CLICK HERE.