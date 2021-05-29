NBA Playoffs: Heat's Udonis Haslem Throws Chair During Timeout Against Bucks

The Miami Heat have been swept by the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

The Miami Heat have lost Game 4 120-103 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, and they now head into the off-season.

The series went a lot different than when they beat the Bucks last year, as this year the Bucks swept them.

During the game, veteran Udonis Haslem was trying to fire up his team and threw a chair during a timeout.

The video can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.

