NBA Playoffs: "I Don't Think He Brings The Winning Mentality" Magic Johnson Sounds Off On Lakers' Dennis Schroder
Magic Johnson went on AM 570 LA Sports and sounded off on Dennis Schroder of the Los Angeles Lakers.
On Saturday, former Lakers' legend and President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson went on AM 570 LA Sports and sounded off on point guard Dennis Schroder.
"I don't think he's a Laker," Johnson told AM 570 LA Sports of Schroder. "That's just my opinion. I don't know if they're going to sign him back or not."
The full clip of him talking about Schroder can be seen in a Tweet from AM 570 LA Sports below.
