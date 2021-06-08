NBA Playoffs: "Is That a Real Question?" Kevin Durant Speaks After Nets Crush Bucks

Kevin Durant had 32 points in the Nets Game 2 win over the Bucks.

The Brooklyn Nets crushed the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night 125-86, and Kevin Durant led the way with 32 points.

After the game, Durant was interviewed by TNT.

"Is that a real question"? Durant said post-game when asked if he thought he would be this good returning from his injury. "That was two years ago. I'm looking forward to just getting up tomorrow and going to practice, watching film, and seeing how we can get better."

The video of the interview can be seen below from Bleacher Report.

The Nets were 1-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

