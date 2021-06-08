NBA Playoffs: "Is That a Real Question?" Kevin Durant Speaks After Nets Crush Bucks
Kevin Durant had 32 points in the Nets Game 2 win over the Bucks.
The Brooklyn Nets crushed the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night 125-86, and Kevin Durant led the way with 32 points.
After the game, Durant was interviewed by TNT.
"Is that a real question"? Durant said post-game when asked if he thought he would be this good returning from his injury. "That was two years ago. I'm looking forward to just getting up tomorrow and going to practice, watching film, and seeing how we can get better."
The video of the interview can be seen below from Bleacher Report.
The Nets were 1-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.