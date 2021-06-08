NBA Playoffs: "It's a National Embarrassment" ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Sounds Off On Bucks After Loss to Nets
Stephen A. Smith sounded off on the Bucks after they got crushed by the Nets in Game 2.
The Brooklyn Nets crushed the Milwaukee Bucks 125-86 in Game 2 on Monday night in Brooklyn.
The Bucks are now down 2-0 in the series.
On Tuesday morning, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on First Take sounded off on the Bucks, and the full clip can be watched here.
"It's a national embarrassment," Smith said on First Take on Tuesday. "They should be ashamed of their damn self."
The Nets were 1-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.
