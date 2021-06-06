NBA Playoffs: "It's Been An Interesting Year" Kristaps Porzingis Speaks After Mavericks' Loss to Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers knocked the Dallas Mavericks out of the NBA Playoffs on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.

After the game, Kristaps Porzingis, who finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, spoke to reporters.

"If we had a little more luck, we could have probably finished even in a better spot, a better seed, but that's how it goes," Porzingis said post-game." It's been an interesting year."

The Los Angeles Clippers were 6-point home favorites over the Dallas Mavericks for Game 7 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

