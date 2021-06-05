NBA Playoffs: Jeff Green Injury Status for Nets Bucks Game 1

Jeff Green of the Brooklyn Nets will miss Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jeff Green of the Brooklyn Nets will miss Game 1 of their much-anticipated series against the Milwaukee Bucks in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday.

The status of Green for Game 1 can be seen below from FantasyLabs NBA.

Green averaged 11.0 points and 3.9 rebounds, playing 27 minutes per game this season for the Nets.

The Nets are 3.5-point favorites in Brooklyn over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

