NBA Playoffs: Jeff Green's Status For Nets Bucks Game 2

Jeff Green will miss Game 2 for the Brooklyn Nets against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-107 in Game 1 on Saturday night, and Jeff Green did not play due to injury.

Once again, Green (foot) will be out for the next game on Monday night in Brooklyn.

The status of Green can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nets lead the series 1-0.

The Nets are 1.5-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

