NBA Playoffs: Joel Embiid Did Something No Other 76ers Player Has Done Since 1970 In Win Over Hawks

Joel Embiid had 40 points and 13 rebounds in the 76ers 118-102 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 on Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

The game was the first 40/10 game in a playoff game for the 76ers since 1970 when Billy Cunningham put up that stat line, according to StatMuse (Tweet below).

The 76ers were 6-point favorites for Game 2 in Philadelphia against the Atlanta Hawks, according to FanDuel.

