NBA Playoffs: Joel Embiid Injury Status For Hawks 76ers Game 2

Joel Embiid is questionable for the 76ers in Game 2 on Tuesday.

The 76ers had listed Joel Embiid as questionable for Game 1, but Embiid ended up playing and scoring 39 points in their 128-124 loss.

For Tuesday's Game 2 contest in Philadelphia against the Hawks, Embiid is once again listed as questionable.

The 76ers are 5-point favorites for Game 2 in Philadelphia against the Atlanta Hawks, according to FanDuel.

