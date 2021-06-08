NBA Playoffs: Joel Embiid Official Status Against Hawks In Game 2

Joel Embiid will play in Game 2 on Tuesday night against the Hawks.

Joel Embiid will play and start for the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 against the Atlanta Hawks in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening.

The Hawks lead the series 1-0 after winning Game 1 on Sunday.

The 76ers are 6.5-point favorites for Game 2 in Philadelphia against the Atlanta Hawks, according to FanDuel.

