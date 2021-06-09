NBA Playoffs: Joel Embiid Speaks About Losing to Nuggets' Nikola Jokic For MVP After 76ers Win Over Hawks
Earlier in the evening, the NBA announced that Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets won the NBA's MVP award (see Tweet from NBA below).
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers came in second place (see Marc Stein of The York Time's Tweet below).
After the 76ers beat the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 (118-102), Embiid was asked about not winning the award.
"It's disappointing," Embiid said. "As a player, you work hard for moments like this."
Embiid had 40 points and 13 rebounds against the Hawks on the evening.
"I'm focused on the playoffs," he said. "I'm focused on winning a championship like I've been saying all season, we've got a good chance, so I'm not worried about those awards and stuff."
The full presser can be seen here.
More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.