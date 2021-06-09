Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Playoffs: Joel Embiid Speaks About Losing to Nuggets' Nikola Jokic For MVP After 76ers Win Over Hawks

Joel Embiid had 40 points and 13 rebounds during the 76ers win over the Hawks in Game 2.
Author:
Publish date:


Earlier in the evening, the NBA announced that Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets won the NBA's MVP award (see Tweet from NBA below).

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers came in second place (see Marc Stein of The York Time's Tweet below).

After the 76ers beat the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 (118-102), Embiid was asked about not winning the award.

"It's disappointing," Embiid said. "As a player, you work hard for moments like this."

Embiid had 40 points and 13 rebounds against the Hawks on the evening.

"I'm focused on the playoffs," he said. "I'm focused on winning a championship like I've been saying all season, we've got a good chance, so I'm not worried about those awards and stuff."

The full presser can be seen here.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_14083807_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Dwyane Wade Giving Donovan Mitchell Advice During Jazz Clippers Game 1

USATSI_16226521_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Joel Embiid Did Something No Other 76ers Player Has Done Since 1970 In Win Over Hawks

USATSI_16227135_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Joel Embiid Speaks About Losing to Nuggets' Nikola Jokic For MVP After 76ers Win Over Hawks

USATSI_16216370_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Hawks' Trae Young Speaks After Loss to 76ers

USATSI_16216958_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Doc Rivers Speaks After Win Over Hawks

USATSI_16181242_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: $900,000 Bet On The Clippers Against The Jazz in Game 1

USATSI_16185641_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: After Being Questionable In Both Games Joel Embiid Has Been on Fire For The 76ers Against The Hawks

USATSI_16216361_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: 76ers Tie Up Series In Game 2 Against Hawks

USATSI_16226769_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Shake Milton With a Buzzer Beater Against Hawks