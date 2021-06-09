NBA Playoffs: Joel Embiid Speaks About Losing to Nuggets' Nikola Jokic For MVP After 76ers Win Over Hawks

Joel Embiid had 40 points and 13 rebounds during the 76ers win over the Hawks in Game 2.



Earlier in the evening, the NBA announced that Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets won the NBA's MVP award (see Tweet from NBA below).

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers came in second place (see Marc Stein of The York Time's Tweet below).

After the 76ers beat the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 (118-102), Embiid was asked about not winning the award.

"It's disappointing," Embiid said. "As a player, you work hard for moments like this."

Embiid had 40 points and 13 rebounds against the Hawks on the evening.

"I'm focused on the playoffs," he said. "I'm focused on winning a championship like I've been saying all season, we've got a good chance, so I'm not worried about those awards and stuff."

The full presser can be seen here.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.

