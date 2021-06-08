NBA Playoffs: Joel Embiid Status Against Hawks For Game 2

Joel Embiid will be a game-time decision on Tuesday.

The 76ers and Hawks will play Game 2 of their series on Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

The Hawks won the first game, 128-124.

All-Star Joel Embiid had been listed as questionable but is now a game-time decision, and his status for Game 2 can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

More on Embiid's status can be seen in a Tweet below from John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia who quoted what Doc Rivers said during his pre-game presser.

The 76ers are 6-point favorites for Game 2 in Philadelphia against the Atlanta Hawks, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.

