NBA Playoffs: Knicks' Derrick Rose is Doing Something He Hasn't Done in Six Years Against Hawks
Derrick Rose is starting for the first time since 2015.
Derrick Rose starting for the New York Knicks on Friday night is not just his first start of the series, the season, or even the last five years.
Rose is starting for the first time since the 2015 NBA season (h/t Bleacher Report Tweet below).
After winning the NBA MVP at 22-years-old he had a series of injuries that left him a different player, but his climb back has written a beautiful second half of his career.
The Hawks are 4.5-point favorites over the Knicks in Game 3, according to FanDuel.
