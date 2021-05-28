NBA Playoffs: Knicks' Starting Derrick Rose Against Hawks

Derrick Rose will start for the Knicks on Friday.

The New York Knicks will not start Elfrid Payton on Friday for Game 3 in Atlanta and instead will start Derrick Rose.

Rose has come off the bench to play 38 and 39 minutes in the first two games.

The full starting lineup can be seen below from the Knicks' official Twitter account.

The Hawks are 4.5-point favorites over the Knicks in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

