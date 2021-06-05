NBA Playoffs: Kristaps Porzingis Pre-Game Outfit Before Mavericks Clippers Game 6

The Mavericks can finish off the Clippers on Friday.

The Dallas Mavericks have a chance to pull off the upset and beat the Los Angeles Clippers in Dallas on Friday to advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Before the game, the Mavericks' Twitter account shared Kristaps Porzingis' pre-game outfit, and the photo can be seen below.

The Clippers are 2.5-point road favorites over the Mavericks, according to FanDuel.

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball