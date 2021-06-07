NBA Playoffs: Kyrie Irving Was the First Nets Player To Warmup Before Game 2 Against Bucks

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of their series on Saturday night in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center.

The two teams square off again on Monday evening for Game 2.

According to Alex Schiffer of The Athletic, Kyrie Irving was the first player on the court for the Nets to warm up over two hours before the game.

Schiffer's Tweet with the video of Irving can be seen below.

The Nets are 1-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball