NBA Playoffs: Lakers Announce Starter Replacing Anthony Davis Against Suns in Game 5

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without their All-Star forward Anthony Davis when they play a vital Game 5 on Tuesday in Phoenix against the Suns (series tied 2-2).

Markieff Morris will start in place of Davis.

The status of Morris starting can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Suns are 4.5-point favorites in Game 5 on Tuesday over the Lakers, according to FanDuel.

