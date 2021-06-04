Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs: Lakers' Anthony Davis Leaves Game 6 Against Suns

Anthony Davis is questionable to return to Game 6.
Anthony Davis had been a game-time decision with his groin injury and attempted to play in Game 6 on Thursday, but the All-Star forward is already out of the game and questionable to return.

The status of Davis can be seen from Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet in a Tweet below.

The Suns lead the series 3-2, and the game is currently live.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.

The Lakers were 2.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

