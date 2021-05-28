NBA Playoffs: Lakers' Anthony Davis Misses Dunk Against Suns

Anthony Davis missed a dunk during the Lakers 109-95 win over the Suns.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot to be happy about on Thursday evening as they have beaten the Phoenix Suns 109-95 at Staples Center.

The win gives them a 2-1 lead in the series.

However, during the game, All-Star Anthony Davis missed a dunk, and the video can be seen in a Tweet below from Bleacher Report.

The Lakers were 7-point favorites over the Phoenix Suns for Game 3 in Los Angeles, according to FanDuel.

