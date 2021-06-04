NBA Playoffs: Lakers' Anthony Davis Official Status Against Suns
Anthony Davis has been cleared to play in Game 6 against the Suns, according to Yahoo! reporter Chris Haynes.
Anthony Davis (groin) has been cleared to play in Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night in Los Angeles, California, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! (Tweet below).
The news of Davis being able to play is enormous as the Lakers remain down 3-2 in the series, and a loss sends the defending champions home for the season.
The Lakers are 2.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
