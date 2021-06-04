NBA Playoffs: Lakers' Anthony Davis Official Status Against Suns

Anthony Davis has been cleared to play in Game 6 against the Suns, according to Yahoo! reporter Chris Haynes.

The news of Davis being able to play is enormous as the Lakers remain down 3-2 in the series, and a loss sends the defending champions home for the season.

The Lakers are 2.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

