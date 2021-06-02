NBA Playoffs: Lakers' Anthony Davis Updated Status Against Suns

Anthony Davis will be a game-time decision for Game 5.

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers have a massive game in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday when they play the Suns with the series already tied at 2-2.

The Lakers do not know if Davis will play in the game yet as he is a game-time decision.

The status of Davis can be seen below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Suns are 4.5-point favorites in Game 5 on Tuesday over the Lakers, according to FanDuel.

