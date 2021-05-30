NBA Playoffs: Lakers' Coach Frank Vogel Speaks on Anthony Davis Injury After Loss to Suns

The Lakers lost 100-92 to the Suns on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Anthony Davis went down with a groin injury in the first half and did not play the entire second half of the Lakers' Game 4 100-92 loss to the Suns.

After the game, Lakers coach Frank Vogel was asked about the injury.

"He has a strained groin and is undergoing further medical evaluation and will have more information tomorrow," Vogel said post-game

Vogel said that he did not know until the third quarter that Davis would be officially ruled out for the game.

The entire post-game interview can be watched here.

The Lakers were 7-point favorites in Game 4 over the Suns in Los Angeles, according to FanDuel.

