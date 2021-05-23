NBA Playoffs: Lakers' Starting Lineup Against Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers begin their pursuit of defending their 2020 NBA Championship on Sunday in Phoenix, Arizona, against the Suns.

However, the Lakers are the seventh seed in the Western Conference, and the Suns are the second seed. A shocking twist that not many would have expected before the season.

The Lakers have announced their starting lineup for Sunday, and the full lineup can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs below.

The Lakers are 2-point underdogs against the Suns in Phoenix on Sunday for Game 1, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game with the Suns can be read here.

