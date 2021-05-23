NBA Playoffs: Lakers' Starting Lineup Against Suns
The Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns play Game 1 on Sunday.
The Los Angeles Lakers begin their pursuit of defending their 2020 NBA Championship on Sunday in Phoenix, Arizona, against the Suns.
However, the Lakers are the seventh seed in the Western Conference, and the Suns are the second seed. A shocking twist that not many would have expected before the season.
The Lakers have announced their starting lineup for Sunday, and the full lineup can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs below.
The Lakers are 2-point underdogs against the Suns in Phoenix on Sunday for Game 1, according to FanDuel.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game with the Suns can be read here.
- PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
- LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.
- JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE.