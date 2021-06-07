NBA Playoffs: Mavericks' Luka Doncic Numbers in The First Quarter Vs The Fourth Quarter Were Mind Boggling Against Clippers

Luka Doncic had a lot different numbers in the first quarter than the fourth quarter of the Mavericks series with the Clippers.

The Dallas Mavericks lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7 of their series on Sunday afternoon.

Luka Doncic had 46 points and 14 assists, but he just could not get enough help.

StatMuse (Tweet below) shared a fascinating stat that showed Doncic's number by a quarter during the playoffs.

In each quarter, the scoring declined, and the difference between the first quarter and fourth quarter is mind-boggling.

