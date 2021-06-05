NBA Playoffs: Mavericks' Luka Doncic Official Status In Game 6 Against Clippers

Luka Doncic will play in Game 6 on Friday night against the Clippers.

The Dallas Mavericks can close out the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night with a win in Dallas.

The Mavericks currently own a 3-2 lead in the series.

Their chances to win will be even better as Luka Doncic (neck) is officially playing after being listed as probable.

The status of Doncic can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Clippers are 2.5-point road favorites over the Mavericks, according to FanDuel.

