NBA Playoffs: Mavericks' Luka Doncic Status Against Clippers

Luka Doncic is expected to play in Game 4, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks showed up on the injury report (neck) for Game 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers in Dallas.

However, on Sunday, Doncic is expected to play in the game, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Woj's Tweet can be seen in a post below.

The Los Angeles Clippers are 3-point road favorites over the Mavericks in Dallas on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel

