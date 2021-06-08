NBA Playoffs: Mike Conley Official Injury Status For Clippers Jazz Game 1

Mike Conley will miss Game 1 against the Los Angeles Clippers in Utah.

Mike Conley of the Utah Jazz will miss Game 1 (right hamstring injury) in Utah against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday evening.

The status of the All-Star point guard for the game can be seen in a post below from the official Twitter account of the Jazz.

The Jazz are 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 1 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball