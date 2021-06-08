NBA Playoffs: Nets' Blake Griffin Poster Dunk on Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Brooklyn Nets are destroying the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 in Brooklyn on Monday evening.

They are on the verge of taking a 2-0 lead in the series after their win on Saturday.

During the game, Blake Griffin had a massive dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The highlight of the dunk can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.

The Nets were 1-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

