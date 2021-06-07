NBA Playoffs Nets Bucks: FS1's Colin Cowherd Compares The Nets to Tesla

The Brooklyn Nets host the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2 on Monday evening.

The Brooklyn Nets can take a 2-0 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday evening.

The two teams played on Saturday, and the Nets won Game 1.

Colin Cowherd of FS1 made a fascinating analogy for the Nets on Monday, comparing them to the car company Tesla.

The full video of Cowherd on his show The Herd can be watched in a Tweet below from their official Twitter account.

The Nets are 1-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

