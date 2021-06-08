NBA Playoffs Nets Bucks: The Nets Are Doing Something That Should Be Impossible

The Nets are off to an incredible start against the Bucks.

There is an infamous shooting stat line of 50/40/90 (50% Field Goals, 40% from 3-point range and 90% from the free-throw line).

For one player to shoot that for an entire season means they are one of the best shooters ever.

Right now, through their first seven games of the NBA Playoffs, the Brooklyn Nets are shooting 50/43/91 as a team.

The ridiculous stats the Nets are putting up as a team can be seen below in a Tweet from StatMuse.

The Nets have a 2-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 3.5-point favorites at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball