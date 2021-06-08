NBA Playoffs Nets Bucks: You Won't Believe Kevin Durant's Playoff Stats

Kevin Durant has been on a tear through the first seven games of the NBA Playoffs.

Kevin Durant may have missed a lot of time due to injury over the last few years, but no one would ever know.

Durant scored 32 points and led the Nets to a 125-86 win over the Bucks in Game 2.

The future Hall of Famer has been on a tear through the first seven games of the NBA Playoffs (the Nets are 6-1), and his stats can be seen below from StatMuse.

The Nets were 1-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

