NBA Playoffs Nets Bucks: You Won't Believe Kevin Durant's Playoff Stats
Kevin Durant has been on a tear through the first seven games of the NBA Playoffs.
Kevin Durant may have missed a lot of time due to injury over the last few years, but no one would ever know.
Durant scored 32 points and led the Nets to a 125-86 win over the Bucks in Game 2.
The future Hall of Famer has been on a tear through the first seven games of the NBA Playoffs (the Nets are 6-1), and his stats can be seen below from StatMuse.
The Nets were 1-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.
