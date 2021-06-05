NBA Playoffs: Nets' Kevin Durant Pre-Game Outfit Before Bucks Game

Kevin Durant and the Nets host the Bucks for Game 1.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have a huge Game 1 on Saturday night in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Nets posted a video of Durant walking into the arena with his pre-game outfit on, and the video can be seen in a Tweet below.

The first game of the series will tip-off at 7:30 Eastern Time on TNT.

The Nets are 4-point favorites in Brooklyn over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

