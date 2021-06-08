NBA Playoffs: Nets' Steve Nash Speaks After Blow Out Win Over Bucks

The Nets beat the Bucks in Game 2 on Monday night.

The Brooklyn Nets took a 2-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in their 125-86 win on Monday night in Brooklyn.

After the game, head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters.

"Whether you win by two, or you win by 25, it's just one game," Nash said post-game. "We held home-court. We performed well in the two games. For our group, we want to keep growing, keep getting better."

The full presser can be watched here.

The Nets were 1-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

