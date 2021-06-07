NBA Playoffs: Nets' Steve Nash Speaks Before Game 2 Against Bucks
Steve Nash and the Brooklyn Nets host the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night for Game 2.
The Brooklyn Nets will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday evening for Game 2 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
The Nets won the first game and have a 1-0 series lead.
Before the game, head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters.
"Things are so new for us, so there's plenty to work on," Nash said pre-game. "It's not like a final product at all, we got a win in a tough playoff game, and that was super positive, but at the same time, we can refine all the things we do defensively; offensively, we're still growing into ourselves and learning to play with one another."
The full pre-game presser can be watched here.
The Nets are 1-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.
