NBA Playoffs: Nuggets' Starting Lineup Against Trail Blazers

After losing the first game of the series at home in Denver, the Nuggets have won the last two games over the Portland Trail Blazers to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

The Nuggets starting lineup has been announced for Game 4 and can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Trail Blazers are 5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets for Game 4 on Saturday in Portland, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball