NBA Playoffs: Nuggets' Will Barton Status Against Suns For Game 2

Will Barton is questionable for Game 2 against the Suns on Wednesday.

Will Barton of the Denver Nuggets is doubtful for Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday evening in Arizona.

Barton's status for the game can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Suns won the first game on Monday night in Phoenix and can take a 2-0 series lead with a win on Wednesday.

The Suns are 5.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball