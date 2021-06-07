NBA Playoffs: Paul George Speaks After Clippers Beat Mavericks

Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 on Sunday.

Paul George scored 22 points and helped the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 126-111 in Game 7.

After the game, the All-Star forward spoke to reporters, and the entire presser can be watched here.

"Everybody just brought it and played for one another, played hard," George said post-game. "We collectively got the win."

The Los Angeles Clippers were 6-point home favorites over the Dallas Mavericks for Game 7 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Dallas Mavericks and the series can be read here.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball