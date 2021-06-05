NBA Playoffs Report: P.J. Tucker Will Start For The Bucks and Guard Nets' Kevin Durant

According to TNT's Jared Greenberg, the Milwaukee Bucks will start P.J. Tucker in Game 1.

The Brooklyn Nets will start their massive 2nd round series on Saturday evening in Brooklyn, New York, and according to Jared Greenberg of TNT, P.J. Tucker will get the start on Saturday.

Greenberg's Tweet can be seen in a post below, and he says that Tucker will be guarding Kevin Durant.

The first game of the series will tip-off at 7:30 Eastern Time on TNT.

The Nets are 4-point favorites in Brooklyn over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

