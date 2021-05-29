NBA Playoffs: Russell Westbrook's Pre-Game Outfit Before Wizards Play 76ers
Russell Westbrook and the Wizards host the 76ers on Saturday.
Russell Westbrook wore a fabulous outfit as he entered the arena on Saturday night in Washington D.C.
The post (which is also the same post that says he is playing) can be seen below in a Tweet from the Wizards' Twitter account, which shows a video of his outfit.
The Philadelphia 76ers are 5.5-point road favorites against the Wizards in Washington D.C. on Saturday night for Game 3, according to FanDuel.
More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the game can be read here.
