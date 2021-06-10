NBA Playoffs: Scuffle Between Nuggets' Aaron Gordon and Suns' Jae Crowder

Aaron Gordon and Jae Crowder got heated in Game 2.

Things got heated between Aaron Gordon and Jae Crowder on Tuesday in Game 2.

The video of the scuffle can be seen below in a post from Bleacher Report.

The Suns ended up winning the game 123-98 and take a 2-0 series lead.

The series will continue with Games 3 and 4 in Denver later in the week.

The Suns were 5.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.

