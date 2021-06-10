Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs: Scuffle Between Nuggets' Aaron Gordon and Suns' Jae Crowder

Aaron Gordon and Jae Crowder got heated in Game 2.
Author:
Publish date:

Things got heated between Aaron Gordon and Jae Crowder on Tuesday in Game 2.

The video of the scuffle can be seen below in a post from Bleacher Report.

The Suns ended up winning the game 123-98 and take a 2-0 series lead.

The series will continue with Games 3 and 4 in Denver later in the week.

The Suns were 5.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.

