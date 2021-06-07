NBA Playoffs: Steve Nash Speaks About James Harden and Jeff Green Before Nets Bucks Game 2

Steve Nash was asked for an update on Jeff Green and James Harden on Monday.

The Brooklyn Nets did not have Jeff Green in Game 1's win against the Milwaukee Bucks, and James Harden left the game in the first quarter and did not return.

Both will be out in Game 2 against the Bucks on Monday night (see Tweet below).

Before Game 2, head coach Steve Nash was asked for an update on the two of them.

"Nothing new on James," Nash said pre-game. "Jeff, I know is progressing well, and we're hopeful he'll be back soon, but nothing definitive, predictive right now."

The full pre-game presser can be watched here.

The Nets are 1-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball