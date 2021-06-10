NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Breaks Tie With Lakers' Magic Johnson Record In Win Over Nuggets

Chris Paul led the Suns to a 123-98 win over the Nuggets in Game 2.

Chris Paul continues to amaze the world during his future Hall of Fame career.

On Wednesday night in Game 2's 123-98 win over the Nuggets, Paul had 18 points, 15 assists and 0 turnovers.

According to StatMuse (Tweet below), his third career playoff game with 15+ assists and 0 turnovers breaks the tie he had with Magic Johnson's record as the most since 1980.

The Suns were 5.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.

