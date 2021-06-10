NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Speaks After Win Over Nuggets
Chris Paul had 18 points and 15 assists in the Suns win over the Nuggets in Game 2.
Chris Paul and his 18 points and 15 assists led the Phoenix Suns to a 123-98 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 on Thursday evening.
After the game, Paul spoke with Chris Haynes of Yahoo! and TNT.
"Team effort once again," Paul said to TNT. "We just came out; we knew how important this game was."
The full video of Paul talking to Haynes can be watched here.
Another clip from the interview can be seen from NBA on TNT's Twitter below.
The Suns were 5.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.
