NBA Playoffs: Suns' Devin Booker Speaks After Win Over Lakers

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns had a significant win on Sunday in Game 4 to tie their series up 2-2 with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Suns will head home to Phoenix with the series tied.

"I'm sure it's going to be jumping in there," Booker said post-game of the next home game having extra 5,000 fans in attendance.

Booker went on Twitter after the game to share his excitement of heading home with the series tied.

The Lakers were 7-point favorites in Game 4 over the Suns in Los Angeles, according to FanDuel.

