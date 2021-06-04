NBA Playoffs: Suns' Devin Booker Unique Pre-Game Outfit Before Lakers Game

Devin Booker and the Suns can close out the Lakers in Game 6.

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns can close out the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 on Thursday.

The Suns own the series lead at 3-2 and have two games to beat the Lakers to advance to the second round.

Before the game, LeagueFits' Twitter account shared Booker's pre-game outfit, and the photo and Tweet can be seen below.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.

The Lakers are 2.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball