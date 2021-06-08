NBA Playoffs: "That's The MVP Of Our League" Suns' Deandre Ayton With High Praise of Nuggets' Nikola Jokic

The Suns beat the Nuggets in Game 1 on Monday in Phoenix.

Deandre Ayton and the Suns beat the Denver Nuggets 122-107 in Game 1 on Monday night in Phoenix.

Ayton had 20 points and ten rebounds on the night.

After the game, he spoke to reporters.

"I love playing against Jokic," Ayton said post-game to reporters. "That's the MVP of our league."

The Suns were 5.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 1 on Monday evening, according to FanDuel.

